Singles will mingle on the Mediterranean in The Real Love Boat, a new reality dating competition for Network 10.

10 and sister US broadcaster CBS jointly announced local versions of the series today, both inspired by the ’70s drama and to take place on board Princess Cruises ships.

The Real Love Boat will bring singles together on the luxury ships, where destination dates, challenges and surprises will test the couples’ compatibility and chemistry.

Like the original scripted series, crew members such as the “captain” and “cruise director” will play pivotal roles in the matchmaking and navigation of the romantic waters ahead.

After almost a month at sea, only one winning couple will make it to the final port and take home a cash prize plus a trip courtesy of Princess Cruises.

Eureka Productions will produce both versions in association with Buster Productions, with Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, and Wes Dening serving as executive producers.

Casting is currently underway, with both the US and Australian versions to air later this year.

The Love Boat IP is owned by CBS Studios, which along with CBS and Network 10, come under the Paramount Global umbrella.

“The Love Boat is a timeless, romantic concept with universal appeal, and we’re excited to reimagine this popular series for audiences in two different countries,” said George Cheeks, president and chief executive officer of CBS, and head of global content strategy for Paramount’s free-to-air networks, including Network 10.

“On the heels of NCIS: SYDNEY, today’s announcement is another example of our global franchise strategy to use our rich intellectual property and vast international footprint to develop new content for viewers around the world.”

Beverley McGarvey, executive vice president and chief content officer of Paramount Australia and New Zealand, said, “The Love Boat was synonymous with exotic locations, glamour, excitement and of course romantic connections underpinned by wonderful comic tales.

“The Real Love Boat will encompass all of this and more. A dating show showcasing suspense, exhilaration, humour and love as it sets sail for romantic adventures.”

