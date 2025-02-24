Event Cinemas’ half year admissions well down despite record December, plans to sell flagship 525 George St cinema complex in Sydney

Box Office Business Film News
IMAX Sydney’s private box for couples.

The company which owns Event Cinemas, EVT, is predicting its entertainment division will post “modest growth” in the second half after recording one million fewer cinema admissions in the first half of the financial year.

A lack of blockbuster films in the wake of the July to November 2023 Hollywood strikes continued to impact results, despite a record result in December thanks to the popularity of films such as Wicked, Mufasa: The Lion King, and Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

“The fir...