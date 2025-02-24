Event Cinemas’ half year admissions well down despite record December, plans to sell flagship 525 George St cinema complex in Sydney

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The company which owns Event Cinemas, EVT, is predicting its entertainment division will post “modest growth” in the second half after recording one million fewer cinema admissions in the first half of the financial year.

A lack of blockbuster films in the wake of the July to November 2023 Hollywood strikes continued to impact results, despite a record result in December thanks to the popularity of films such as Wicked, Mufasa: The Lion King, and Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

“The fir...