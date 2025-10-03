Event Cinemas opens Australasia’s largest 4DX theatre in Adelaide

Event Cinemas Marion in Adelaide is now home to Australasia’s largest full immersion 4DX theatre.

The brand auditorium features 172 high-tech moving seats and over 21 motion and environmental special effects, including wind, fog, water, vibration and scents, that synchronise with the on-screen action.

It marks Event Cinemas seventh 4DX auditorium in Australia, a partnership between EVT and CJ 4DPLEX, along with George Street, Parramatta and Castle Hill in Sydney, Queensland’s Chermside and Pacific Fair and Perth’s Innaloo which opened earlier this year.

Currently screening in 4DX is the Avatar: The Way of Water re-release, The Bad Guys 2 and Him, as well as the upcoming Tron: Ares, Wicked: For Good and Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Event Cinemas general manager cinema operations Australia Daniel McCabe said it was thrilled to launch the screen.

“There’s no denying that the 4DX experience is one of a kind, being able to smell and feel the spray of the ocean or the wind from a sword slashing, you are right there, part of the action,” he said.

“Event Cinemas are committed to delivering the best experiences to our customers and this new 4DX auditorium, alongside our other great experiences, ensure there is something for everyone when they head to Event Cinemas Marion.”

