Host Russell Crowe speaks during the 2025 AACTA Awards (Image: Mackenzie Sweetnam/Getty Images)

Event wrap-up: 2025 AACTA Awards

Awards
A cross-section of Australia’s best screen talent flocked to the Gold Coast on Friday for the 2025 AACTA Awards.

Hosted by AACTA President Russell Crowe, the night featured performances by Robbie Williams, who took to the AACTA stage to perform, Angels, and Paul Kelly, who performed his iconic song How to Make Gravy.

Included among the presenters were Henry Cavill, Kitty Flanagan, George Miller, Sam Pang, Kate Mulvany, Guy Pearce, Anne Edmonds, Aisha Dee, Alycia D...