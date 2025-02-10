Event wrap-up: 2025 AACTA Awards

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

A cross-section of Australia’s best screen talent flocked to the Gold Coast on Friday for the 2025 AACTA Awards.

Hosted by AACTA President Russell Crowe, the night featured performances by Robbie Williams, who took to the AACTA stage to perform, Angels, and Paul Kelly, who performed his iconic song How to Make Gravy.

Included among the presenters were Henry Cavill, Kitty Flanagan, George Miller, Sam Pang, Kate Mulvany, Guy Pearce, Anne Edmonds, Aisha Dee, Alycia D...