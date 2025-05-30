Event wrap-up: ACS National Awards

The Australian Cinematographers Society’s National Awards were held earlier this month at Melbourne’s Forum Theatre.

As per usual, the MC for the event was was Ray Martin, while the guest of honour was Lawrence Sher.

Greig Fraser won the Milli Award for Cinematographer of the Year for his work on Dune: Part Two,

