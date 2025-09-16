Kelly Tomasich and Tahyna (Tozzi) MacManus at the Australian Womens Film Festival 2025 at Event Cinemas, George St, Sydney - Tuesday, September 16. (Image: Belinda Rolland © 2025)

Event wrap-up: Australian Women’s Film Festival 2025

Maddie Grammatopoulos’ short drama Maggie Makes a Cherry Pie was the big winner at the Australian Women’s Film Festival (AWFF) in Sydney on Tuesday, awarded Best Film, as well as Best Screenplay and Best Cinematography.

Now in its fifth year, the event provides a platform for female storytellers and leaders, while honouring trailblazing women for their roles in redefining the film industry and breaking barriers for future generations.

Australian actor Chika Ikogwe hosted this year’s festival aw...