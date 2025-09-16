Event wrap-up: Australian Women’s Film Festival 2025

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Maddie Grammatopoulos’ short drama Maggie Makes a Cherry Pie was the big winner at the Australian Women’s Film Festival (AWFF) in Sydney on Tuesday, awarded Best Film, as well as Best Screenplay and Best Cinematography.

Now in its fifth year, the event provides a platform for female storytellers and leaders, while honouring trailblazing women for their roles in redefining the film industry and breaking barriers for future generations.

Australian actor Chika Ikogwe hosted this year’s festival aw...