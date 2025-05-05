Paul Currie, Coco Ma, Mark Millar, Andy Taylor and Geng Ling

Event wrap-up: ‘Better Man’ screens at Beijing International Film Festival; NYC Australian Screen Forum

Michael Gracey’s Robbie Williams-inspired drama Better Man was the subject of an exclusive gala screening at last month’s Beijing International Film Festival (BJIFF).

Presented by the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA), in partnership with the National Foundation for Australia-China Relations (NFACR), the event at the IMAX Emperor Cinema in Sanlitun, Beijing, on April 25 included an on-stage discussion with Australian producers Paul Currie and Coco Ma. They were joined by Better Man