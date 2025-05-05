Event wrap-up: ‘Better Man’ screens at Beijing International Film Festival; NYC Australian Screen Forum

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Michael Gracey’s Robbie Williams-inspired drama Better Man was the subject of an exclusive gala screening at last month’s Beijing International Film Festival (BJIFF).

Presented by the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA), in partnership with the National Foundation for Australia-China Relations (NFACR), the event at the IMAX Emperor Cinema in Sanlitun, Beijing, on April 25 included an on-stage discussion with Australian producers Paul Currie and Coco Ma. They were joined by Better Man