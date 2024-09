The CinefestOZ Film Festival is currently underway across regional Western Australia in the South West locations of Busselton, Bunbury, and Margaret River and attracting huge crowds. The festival opened with a special screening of kids film Runt, which will screen in cinemas from September 12.

Festival day one – Runt screening at Orana. (Photos: Abby Murray.)

Festival day four – Margaret River Opening Night. Photos: Chris Young.