Event wrap-up: Dion Beebe receives Pierre Angénieux Tribute at the Cannes Film Festival

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Oscar-winning Australian cinematographer Dion Beebe received the Pierre Angénieux Tribute on Friday at the Cannes Film Festival.

Now in its 12th year, the award, presented by French lens manufacturer Angénieux, recognises a cinematographer whose work has had a significant impact on the world of film. Past honourees include Roger Deakins, Philippe Rousselot, and Christopher Doyle.

The ceremony was presented by Charlotte Lipinska and opened by Cannes Film Festival director Thierry Frémaux, while the R...