Dion Beebe. (Photo: Pauline Maillet)

Event wrap-up: Dion Beebe receives Pierre Angénieux Tribute at the Cannes Film Festival

Oscar-winning Australian cinematographer Dion Beebe received the Pierre Angénieux Tribute on Friday at the Cannes Film Festival.

Now in its 12th year, the award, presented by French lens manufacturer Angénieux, recognises a cinematographer whose work has had a significant impact on the world of film. Past honourees include Roger Deakins, Philippe Rousselot, and Christopher Doyle.

The ceremony was presented by Charlotte Lipinska and opened by Cannes Film Festival director Thierry Frémaux, while the R...