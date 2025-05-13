Peter André at the Gold Coast Film Festival.

Event wrap-up: Gold Coast Film Festival/SPA Awards

The Gold Coast was the backdrop for separate celebrations of the Australian film industry last week, as the Gold Coast Film Festival (GCFF) coincided with the 23rd SPA Awards.

Held April 30 to May 11 at HOTA, Home of the Arts, this year’s GCFF included the usual mix of world, Australian, and Queensland premieres, along with the return of SIPFEST: Shorts in Paradise.

The Australian Premiere of James Griffiths’ The Ballad of Wallis Island, starring Tim Key, Tom Basden, and Carey Mulligan...