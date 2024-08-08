Sarah Snook and Adam Elliot. Photo: Matto Lucas.
Sarah Snook and Adam Elliot. Photo: Matto Lucas.

Event wrap-up: Melbourne International Film Festival premieres Adam Elliot’s ‘Memoir of a Snail’

Festivals
The Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF) officially opened this week with the Australian premiere of Adam Elliot’s claymation feature Memoir of a Snail. The film, which was supported by the MIFF Premiere Fund, was awarded the Cristal Award for best feature at this year’s Annecy International Animation Festival in France.

The premiere of the bittersweet tale about a snail-devotee attracted a range of stars to the red carpet included director-animator Adam Elliot, as well as Sarah Snook and Kodi Smit-McPhee, who...