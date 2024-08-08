Event wrap-up: Melbourne International Film Festival premieres Adam Elliot’s ‘Memoir of a Snail’

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF) officially opened this week with the Australian premiere of Adam Elliot’s claymation feature Memoir of a Snail. The film, which was supported by the MIFF Premiere Fund, was awarded the Cristal Award for best feature at this year’s Annecy International Animation Festival in France.

The premiere of the bittersweet tale about a snail-devotee attracted a range of stars to the red carpet included director-animator Adam Elliot, as well as Sarah Snook and Kodi Smit-McPhee, who...