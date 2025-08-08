Angourie Rice at the Melbourne International Film Festival opening night gala.

Event wrap-up: MIFF opening night gala

FestivalsFilmNews
Melbourne International Film Festival kicked off last night with the Australian premiere of Mary Bronstein’s If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, starring Rose Byrne.

Bronstein, in Melbourne as one of the festival’s special guests, presented her portrait of one working mother’s reluctant resilience at Hoyts Melbourne Central.

Byrne’s performance earned her the Silver Bear at the Berlinale, with Conan O’Brien, Christian Slater, A$AP Rocky, and fellow Australian Danielle Macdonald also featuring in th...