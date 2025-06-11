Event wrap-up: ‘Mix Tape’ premieres in Sydney

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Binge original series Mix Tape had its Australian premiere at Sydney’s Oxford Art Factory on Wednesday night, with stars Teresa Palmer, Jim Sturgess, Ben Lawson, Julia Savage, Jacqueline McKenzie, and Chika Ikogwe walking the red carpet.

Adapted from the popular and critically acclaimed novel by Jane Sanderson, the four-part series stars Palmer and Sturgess as a couple who reconnect from opposite sides of the world through a song from their shared past.

Jo Spain adapted the story for the screen, w...