Event wrap-up: ‘Moana 2’ Sydney premiere

Temuera Morrison and Rachel House joined stars, filmmakers and special guests for the Australian Premiere of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Moana 2 in Sydney.

The premiere also attracted David Fane (voice of Kele), Awhimai Fraser (voice of Matangi), and Grammy nominated songwriter Opetaia Foa‘i, alongside Morrison (voice of Chief Tui) and House (voice of Gramma Tala).

The film reunites Moana (voice of Auli‘i Cravalho) and Maui (voice of Dwayne Johnson) three years after the original film for a new voyage ...