Event wrap-up: ‘Playing Gracie Darling’ AACTA screening

AACTA held a Q&A screening of the first episode of upcoming Paramount+ series Playing Gracie Darling last Monday at Palace Como in Melbourne.

In attendance were lead Morgana O’Reilly, creator and writer Miranda Nation, producers and executive producers Jo Porter and Rachel Gardner of Curio Pictures, and Paramount+ executive producer Sophia Mogford.

Directed by Jonathan Brough, the series follows Joni (O’Reilly), whose best friend Gracie Darling vanished during a séance when they were 14. Twenty...