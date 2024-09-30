Event wrap-up: ‘Residence’ premiere; NT Screen Summit

Australian feature film Residence recently had its premiere for cast and crew at the Capital Theatre in Melbourne. The film stars Kym Valentine (Neighbours), Ian Smith (Neighbours), Dane Simpson (The Amazing Race), Don Bridges (Romper Stomper) and James Mason (Neighbours).

Residence is about an enigmatic heroine, a speechless child and a ragtag motley crew. They journey through a zombie infested apocalyptic landscape to s...