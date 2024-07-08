Event wrap-up: Revelation Perth International Film Festival; NZ film ‘Home Kills’ Aus premiere

The Australian premiere of New Zealand crime-thriller Home Kills was held on June 28 at Sydney’s Ritz Cinema in Randwick. The film includes cast from both sides of the Tasman, including Josh McKenzie (The Twelve, La Brea), Mavournee Hazel (NCIS Sydney), Stefan Dennis (Neighbours), and Cameron Jones (Shortland Street, The Hobbit).

Home Kills is now available to rent or buy on platforms including Amazon Prime. It will be then be streamed on SBS On Demand later this year and Channel Nine in 2025.

2024 Revelation Perth International Film Festival

The Revelation Perth International Film Festival, which screens more than 200 international films at cinemas and bars across Perth and Fremantle, is underway. The event attracts around 22,000 patrons each year and wraps up July 14.

