Event wrap-up: Screenworks Regional to Global Summit (Days 1 and 2)

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Industry professionals from all walks of life converged on the Northern Rivers this week for Screenworks Regional to Global Summit, which this year celebrates the organisation’s 25th year.

Among the panels, workshops and networking opportunities taking place across the three-day event, which wraps up today, are an exploration into how to work outside traditional models and how to ‘greenlight’ yourself, as well as a series of Meet the Creators panels providing case studies on some of the country’s most exciting f...