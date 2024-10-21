Event wrap-up: ‘Smile 2’ premiere

The Australian premiere of Smile 2 was attended by writer, and producer Parker Finn at SXSW Sydney on October 16. The film debuted at the top of the local box office taking $1.89 million over the weekend.

Smile 2 follows global pop sensation Skye Riley (Naomi Scott) who begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events on a global tour. Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and the pressures of fame, Skye is forced to face her dark past to regain control of her life before it spirals out of control.

Photos by Don Arnold.