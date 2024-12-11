Event wrap-up: ‘Squid Game 2’ and ‘Hobbiton’

The world-famous Hobbiton Movie Set was transformed into a wonderland as the cast, filmmakers and fans gathered to celebrate the upcoming release of The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim.

Following the New Zealand premiere screening of the film at Hoyts Te Awa, the event at Hobbiton was hosted amidst the lush greenery of Middle-earth, offering an unforgettable evening of live performances and culinary delights.

Upon arrival, the talent was greeted with a moving pōwhiri — a traditional Māori welcoming ceremony — honoring the rich cultural heritage of New Zealand, where the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit films were first brought to life. Guests were treated to guided tours of Hobbiton, gaining a behind-the-scenes look at the iconic movie set that remains a symbol of Tolkien’s fantastical world.



The evening featured performances from New Zealand’s Drax Project and a special rendition of “The Rider” — a new single from the movie’s soundtrack — performed by rising artist Paris Paloma. Additional entertainment included a stilt-walking wizard, a fire performer, juggling hobbits, fiddlers, flutists, and horseback riders evoking the spirit of Rohan.

‘Squid Game 2’ descends on St Kilda Beach

The second season of Netflix hit Squid Game has just had its world premiere in Seoul, Korea, which prompted 200 ominous Squid Game guards to descend on St Kilda Beach, Melbourne.

It is the first of three takeovers at iconic Australian landmarks to promote the release of Squid Game Season 2 on December 26.