Event wrap up: ‘Strife’ S2 launch event in Sydney

To celebrate the launch of the second season of Strife, Binge held an exclusive launch event last night at Island Radio in Sydney, attended by Asher Keddie, Matt Day, Emma Lung, Mary Coustas, Maria Angelico, Rhys Mitchell, Tina Bursill, and Bryony Skillington.

Also at the event were executive producer and Made Up Stories co-founder Bruna Papandrea, director Neil Sharma, executive producer Mia Freedman, screenwriter Sarah Scheller and writers Clare and Jessie Stephens.

Strife is a Mad...