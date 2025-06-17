Event wrap-up: Sydney Film Festival closing night

The curtain closed on the 72nd edition of the Sydney Film Festival on Sunday, with a screening of Michael Angelo Covino’s comedy Splitsville capping off the highest-selling festival in the event’s history.

Following its conclusion, revellers packed into the SFF Hub at Lower Town Hall one last time to celebrate 12 days of 448 screenings and events, of which 150 sessions sold out..

