Mia Morissey (Image: Belinda Rolland © 2025)

Event wrap-up: Sydney Film Festival Opening Night; ‘The Survivors’ screens in Melbourne

On Wednesday, the 72nd Sydney Film Festival opened at the State Theatre with the Australian Premiere of Michael Shanks’ Together.

Festival Director Nashen Moodley welcomed a packed auditorium for the Gala Opening, joined by Together writer and director Michael Shanks and cast member Damon Herriman.

Iranian filmmaker and 2025 Palme d’Or winner Jafar Panahi also arrived in Sydney to attend the Festival as a special guest.

Panahi has spent the past three decades creating boundary-pushing...