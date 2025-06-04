Event wrap-up: Sydney Film Festival Opening Night; ‘The Survivors’ screens in Melbourne

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

On Wednesday, the 72nd Sydney Film Festival opened at the State Theatre with the Australian Premiere of Michael Shanks’ Together.

Festival Director Nashen Moodley welcomed a packed auditorium for the Gala Opening, joined by Together writer and director Michael Shanks and cast member Damon Herriman.

Iranian filmmaker and 2025 Palme d’Or winner Jafar Panahi also arrived in Sydney to attend the Festival as a special guest.

Panahi has spent the past three decades creating boundary-pushing...