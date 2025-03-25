Event wrap up: ‘The Last Anniversary’ premieres in Sydney

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Cast and crew of Liane Moriarty adaptation The Last Anniversary walked the blue carpet for the series’ world premiere at Sydney’s State Theatre on Monday.

Actors Teresa Palmer, Danielle Macdonald, Claude Scott-Mitchell, Helen Thomson, Susan Prior, Jeremy Lindsay Taylor, and Charlie Garber were joined by Made Up Stories producers Bruna Papandrea and Steve Hutensky, director and EP John Polson, writer and EP Samantha Strauss and Moriarty, who was also an EP.

The Last Anniversary stars Palmer as S...