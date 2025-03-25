Event wrap up: ‘The Last Anniversary’ premieres in Sydney

News
John Polson, Samantha Strauss, Bruna Papandrea, Liane Moriarty and Steve Hutensky

Cast and crew of Liane Moriarty adaptation The Last Anniversary walked the blue carpet for the series’ world premiere at Sydney’s State Theatre on Monday.

Actors Teresa Palmer, Danielle Macdonald, Claude Scott-Mitchell, Helen Thomson, Susan Prior, Jeremy Lindsay Taylor, and Charlie Garber were joined by Made Up Stories producers Bruna Papandrea and Steve Hutensky, director and EP John Polson, writer and EP Samantha Strauss and Moriarty, who was also an EP.

The Last Anniversary stars Palmer as S...