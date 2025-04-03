Event Wrap-Up: ‘The Last of Us’ S2 premiere/Max Australian launch

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Cast members from season two of HBO Original series The Last of Us and season three of The White Lotus walked the red carpet at the State Theatre in Sydney on Wednesday to celebrate the Australian premiere of The Last of Us S2 and the Australian launch of Max.

Warner Bros. Discovery officially launched its Max streaming service in Australia on March 31 with a slate that includes HBO, Warner Bros., DC Universe, Harry Potter, Discovery, and Cartoon Network content.