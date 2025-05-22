Event wrap-up: ‘The Surfer’ screens in Perth, ‘Ghosts’ media event

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Perth was the place to be last Sunday as Luna Palace Cinemas hosted the premiere of Lorcan Finnigan’s The Surfer.

The film stars Nicolas Cage as a man who returns to Australia to buy back his family home after many years in the US, only to be humiliated in front of his teenage son by a group of local surfers who claim ownership over the secluded beach of his childhood.

Wounded, he defies them and remains at the beach, demanding acceptance. As the conflict escalates, he is brought right to the edge of his ...