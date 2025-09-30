Event wrap-up: ‘The Travellers’ Australian premiere

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The cast and director of The Travellers arrived at Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace, Cremorne, on Tuesday evening for the Australian premiere.

Writer/director Bruce Beresford was joined on the carpet by the film’s stars Bryan Brown, Susie Porter, Shubshri Kandiah, and Alison McGirr, as well as special guests including Sam Neill, Lisa Wilkinson, and Peter Fitzsimmons, among many others.

The Travellers stars Luke Bracey as Stephen Seary, a successful stage designer who returns to his small Australian hometown to sa...