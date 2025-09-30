Event wrap-up: ‘The Travellers’ Australian premiere

From left are Ryan Graeme Allen, Bruce Beresford, Stephen Basil-Jones, Susie Porter, Bryan Brown, Alison McGirr, and Shubshri Kandiah.

The cast and director of The Travellers arrived at Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace, Cremorne, on Tuesday evening for the Australian premiere.

Writer/director Bruce Beresford was joined on the carpet by the film’s stars Bryan Brown, Susie Porter, Shubshri Kandiah, and Alison McGirr, as well as special guests including Sam Neill, Lisa Wilkinson, and Peter Fitzsimmons, among many others.

The Travellers stars Luke Bracey as Stephen Seary, a successful stage designer who returns to his small Australian hometown to sa...