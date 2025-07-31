Andrea Demetriades, Charles Napolean An, Danielle Cormack, Maurice Meredith, Kaila Ferrelli, and Stuart Daulman.

Event wrap-up: ‘The Twelve: Cape Rock Killer’ Sydney screening

NewsTV & Streaming
There was an exclusive screening of Binge series The Twelve: Cape Rock Killer at Sydney’s Entertainment Quarter on Thursday, with stars Danielle Cormack, Ewen Leslie, Bolude Watson, Stuart Daulman, Charles Napoleon An, Kaila Ferrelli, and Maurice Meredith in attendance.

They were joined by Warner Bros International Television Production Australia’s Hamish Lewis, Easy Tiger’s Ian Collie, writer and script producer Sarah L. Walker, and director Madeleine Gottlieb.

Set to premiere on Binge Monday,...