Event wrap-up: ‘Thou Shalt Not Steal’ screening in Alice Springs

Stan celebrated a special event screening of its upcoming eight-part original series Thou Shalt Not Steal at Araluen Arts Centre in Alice Springs ahead of its October 17 premiere.

The event screened all eight episodes to the local community as part of the Mparntwe/Alice Springs International Film Festival (MASIFF), supported by Tourism NT and as part of Screen Territory’s ‘NT on Screen’ banner.

“This series is very much made for Alice Springs,” director and co-creator Dylan River said to the audience. “I feel like our sense of humour, the stories we tell, are made for our family and friends in this town.”

Miranda Otto, Will McDonald and Alice Springs local Sherry-Lee Watson attended the event alongside Dylan River (Mystery Road: Origin, Robbie Hood) and co-creator and EP Tanith Glynn-Maloney (Windcatcher, Finding Jedda, Robbie Hood). Ludo Studio’s Sam Moor, Charlie Aspinwall, Daley Pearson and Lauren Brown were in attendance, with Ludo having produced the series with Since 1788 productions.

Thou Shalt Not Steal follows Robyn (Watson), a young Aboriginal delinquent searching for the truth behind a mysterious family secret, who escapes from detention and reluctantly teams up with awkward teenager Gidge (McDonald). Together they flee her small central desert community on a perilous journey across the outback, finding answers and learning some hard life lessons along the way. Hot on their heels are Maxine (Otto), a sex trafficker whose taxi Robyn stole, and Gidge’s domineering father Robert (Taylor), a fraudulent preacher.

Thou Shalt Not Steal received major production investment from Screen Australia with support from the South Australian Film Corporation, Screen Territory and by Screen Queensland’s Post, Digital and Visual Effects (PDV) incentive. DCD Rights is the international distributor.