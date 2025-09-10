Event wrap-up: ‘Top End Bub’ premiere

TV & Streaming
Australian Amazon Original Top End Bub, produced by Goalpost Pictures, premiered last night at Sydney’s Hoyts Entertainment Quarter, with stars Miranda Tapsell, Gwilym Lee, Shari Sebbens, Elaine Crombie, Huw Higginson, Tracy Mann, Ursula Yovich, Guy Simon and Gladys-May Kelly all in attendance.

A TV series follow-up to the 2019’s Top End Wedding, Top End Bub sees Tapsell ...