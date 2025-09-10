Event wrap-up: ‘Top End Bub’ premiere

PREMIUM CONTENT
Subscribe to continue reading.
Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial.
Australian Amazon Original Top End Bub, produced by Goalpost Pictures, premiered last night at Sydney’s Hoyts Entertainment Quarter, with stars Miranda Tapsell, Gwilym Lee, Shari Sebbens, Elaine Crombie, Huw Higginson, Tracy Mann, Ursula Yovich, Guy Simon and Gladys-May Kelly all in attendance.
A TV series follow-up to the 2019’s Top End Wedding, Top End Bub sees Tapsell ...