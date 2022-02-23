Noni Hazlehurst returns to present documentary series Every Family has a Secret at 7.30pm on Thursday, March 24, with series 3 featuring more secrets than ever before.

Over four weeks, eight families find answers across the world, revealing the dark pasts, lies, and buried scandals that have been hidden from them for decades.

From Sydney to Darwin and then onto Alice Springs, Arrernte police officer Danielle Chisholm is on a journey to find out the answer to a 100-year-old secret – is she a member of the British royal family? South Australian woman Linda Lawless goes in search of information about her father – a Roman Catholic priest who she believes may have broken his vow of chastity numerous times, and Perth businesswoman Lisa Bird investigates her grandfather’s life in The Bahamas and his relationship with one of the 20th Century’s most notorious Mob bosses.

From Adelaide to Sydney to Hungary, South Australian businessman Peter Eden grew up trusting his father’s grandiose stories, which cast him as a hero during World War II, but now he’s questioning whether his father was actually responsible for a horrific Hungarian war crime. Adelaide journalist and author Derek Pedley returns to his hometown, Perth in a bid to discover his dad’s identity. Melbourne siblings Priti and Prashant Ieracci have spent their lives trying to find out the circumstances surrounding their mother’s death in India – did their father murder her?

At four years of age, West Australian Dawn Slater was abandoned at a London train station. Decades later she is discovering why her mother took the drastic action and what became of her missing siblings. After forty years of searching, with many missteps, Perth adoptee Heather Horne returns to her birthplace New Zealand to finally re-unite with her mum.

Every Family Has a Secret is a four-part series produced by Artemis Media for SBS, with funding from Screen Australia and Screenwest in association with Lotterywest.

Every Family Has a Secret S3 premieres Thursday, March 24 at 7.30pm on SBS and will air over four weeks. Seasons one and two are available to view on SBS On Demand.