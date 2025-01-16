‘Every Little Thing’ (Trailer)

Inspired by Terry Masear’s 2015 book Fastest Things on Wings: Rescuing Hummingbirds in Hollywood, Sally Aitken’s Every Little Thing follows the Los Angeles-based author on a transformative quest as she nurtures wounded hummingbirds, experiencing personal growth as she witnesses their fragility and resilience.

WildBear Entertainment’s Bettina Dalton produced the documentary alongside Dogwoof’s Oli Harbottle and Anna Godas, with Avid Guy Elisco, Sean B. Carroll, Alan Erson, and Michael Tear executive producing. The creative team also included cinematography trio, Nathan Barlow, Dan Freene, and Ann Prum; editor Tania Nehme; and composer Caitlin Yeo.

The film, which was is co-produced by WildBear Entertainment, Dogwoof, and HHMI Tangled Bank Studios, will be released in Australian cinemas on March 6 via Umbrella Entertainment. Aitken will be participating in Q&A screenings of the film in Melbourne and Sydney, with more details to be announced soon.