Filmmaker Jason van Genderen is set to do a national Q&A tour of his documentary Everybody’s Oma ahead of its theatrical release August 11 via Bonsai Films.

Selected for the Sydney Film Festival, Melbourne International Film Festival and CinefestOz, Everybody’s Oma follows van Genderen’s family and their Dutch matriarch Oma, who has dementia, through their endearing home videos.

As the pandemic hit, and Oma’s shrinking world became even smaller, Jason and his wife Megan embraced caring for Oma’s dementia in increasingly whimsical ways, accidentally turning her into an online celebrity.

Their home videos attracted over 100 million views globally, and continue to climb.

Everybody’s Oma was primarily captured on iPhones, and features footage spanning 12 years of Van Genderen home life. The whole family was involved, from Evie (2), Arty (6) right through to Levi (15), Brie (19) and Jason and Megan. Oma (Hendrika van Genderen) lost her battle with Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia on February 17, 2022, with the family leaving a front row seat free in memory of Oma at each preview screening.

Q&A TOUR DATES WITH DIRECTOR/PRODUCER JASON & MEGAN VAN GENDEREN:

July 30 – Event Cinemas Burwood – 6.30pm (Sydney)

July 31 – Randwick Ritz – 4.00pm (Sydney)

August 1 – Dendy Canberra – 6.30pm

August 2 – Dendy Coorparoo – 6.30pm (Brisbane)

August 3 – Event Cinemas Cairns Central – 6.30pm

August 4 – Dendy Southport – 6.30pm (Gold Coast)

August 5 – BCC Maroochydore – 6.30pm (Sunshine Coast)

August 9 – Hobart State Cinema – 6.30pm

August 10 –Palace Nova Eastend – 6.30pm (Adelaide)

August 11 – Windsor Cinema – 6.30pm (Perth)

August 13 – Avoca – 7.30pm (NSW Central Coast)

August 14 – Dendy Newtown – 4.00pm (Sydney)

August 20 – Avoca – 8.00pm (NSW Central Coast)

August 30 – Classic Elsternwick – 6.30pm (Melbourne)

Everybody’s Oma will be released later in Victoria on August 25.