Gladys-May Kelly, Gwilym Lee and Miranda Tapsell in 'Top End Bub' (Image: JOhn Platt)

‘Everyone came back and gave their all’: The enduring creative bonds behind ‘Top End Bub’

·
NewsTV & Streaming
·

A year after the release of Wayne Blair’s Northern Territory romcom Top End Wedding, Goalpost Pictures producer Rosemary Blight flew to the US to pitch a potential follow-up to Amazon, which had yet to establish its local branch.

She was accompanied by then Goalpost development producer Sarah Christie, who had been with the company since 2016.

Five years later, the pair are preparing for the release of the eight-part series Top End Bub on Prime Video, but with Christie now involved as Amazon’...