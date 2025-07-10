Everything producers need to know about the new Screen Australia guidelines: Part 1

PREMIUM CONTENT
Subscribe to continue reading.
Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial.
Producer Kristen Hodges has taken a deep dive into the new Screen Australia funding guidelines so you don’t have to (though you probably still should). In this three-part series, she breaks down the key changes, starting here with development funding, the new jargon you should be aware of and the increased focus on audience strategy.
Last week Screen Australia released new content funding guidelines and, because I’m a massive nerd, I actually read these things cover to cover (want to know al...