(Photo: iStock)

Everything producers need to know about the new Screen Australia guidelines: Part 3

·
BusinessFilmFundingNews
·

Producer Kristen Hodges has taken a deep dive into the new Screen Australia funding guidelines so you don’t have to (though you probably still should). In the final part of this three-part series, she examines the changes to production funding for theatrical features.

So far in this series, we’ve covered off on the new jargon in Screen Australia’s updated guidelines, as well as development funding and production funding for TV, documentary, kids’ content and shorts. Here, I’ll fina...