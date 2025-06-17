‘Everything’s a lot bigger’: Aljin Abella on coming back with a bang for season two of ‘The Artful Dodger’

·
NewsTV & Streaming
·
Aljin Abella (Image: Daniel Mazzarella)

Anyone worried there would be fewer fireworks from Bayani “Flashbang” Rivera in season two of Disney+ series The Artful Dodger can rest easy, according to the actor portraying him.

Aljin Abella packed a punch– literally – as one of Fagan’s (David Thewlis) motley crew of thieves, from knocking out the much larger Aputi Savea (Albert Latailakepa) in episode three to regaling the thief community with anecdotes of how he lost all sense of smell in ‘The Taiwan Explosion’ and his hearing in Singapore.<...