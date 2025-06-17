‘Everything’s a lot bigger’: Aljin Abella on coming back with a bang for season two of ‘The Artful Dodger’

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Anyone worried there would be fewer fireworks from Bayani “Flashbang” Rivera in season two of Disney+ series The Artful Dodger can rest easy, according to the actor portraying him.

Aljin Abella packed a punch– literally – as one of Fagan’s (David Thewlis) motley crew of thieves, from knocking out the much larger Aputi Savea (Albert Latailakepa) in episode three to regaling the thief community with anecdotes of how he lost all sense of smell in ‘The Taiwan Explosion’ and his hearing in Singapore.<...