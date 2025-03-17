Factor 30 Films rebrands as Magnetic Stories following team expansion

After appointing development executive Adam Bishop and business mentor Bob Campbell, WA production house Factor 30 Films has entered a new era as Magnetic Stories.

A script specialist with extensive experience in Australia and the UK, Bishop has previously worked for Screenwest as a development manager and consulted for Screen Australia, Screen Queensland, and Australians in Film (US). In his new role, he is helping to manage the company’s expanding slate of feature films and television projects.

Campbell, a former CEO of Seven Network who also served as the managing director of Screentime, has been brought on to assist with expanding the business’s international reach.

Led by Melissa Kelly, Factor 30 is known for producing 2024 comedy mystery series Population 11 for Stan, Lionsgate, and Jungle Entertainment, Sam Lara and Cathy Henkel’s two-part documentary series Laura’s Choice for ABCTV, and Ben Young’s Hounds of Love.

It was one of eighteen businesses to receive Screen Australia Enterprise Funding last year, allowing for the new appointments.

Magnetic Stories is currently financing The Renovator’s Dream, a feature film by writer/director Richard Vilensky that follows a DIY renovator who turns DIY detective when his childhood home is targeted by penis graffiti. International financing partners are being sought for the project, which has Maslow Entertainment on board for ANZ distribution.



Also on the slate is the recently optioned true crime story Pink Diamond Heist, a six-part television adaptation about the story of how $200 million of raw diamonds was stolen from Rio Tinto’s Argyle mine in the state’s remote northwest in the 1980s. To be produced with Decade Films, the project is adapted from the ABC Expanse podcast by Sinéad Mangan.

Elsewhere, the company is partnering with author Alan Carter and Fremantle Press on two book-to-screen adaptations – Prime Cut, which Campbell is also producing, and Marlborough Man, a collaboration with Northern Pictures.”

Kelly said her team was “focussed on a dynamic mix of film and television projects, bringing Western Australian IP and original stories to global audiences”.