Fadia Abboud to direct Powerhouse and Co-Curious sci-fi feature ‘2 Moons’

House of Gods director Fadia Abboud will helm a new sci-fi feature brought to life from a partnership between museum group Powerhouse and production company Co-Curious.

Centred on the Western Sydney community, 2 Moons follows the journeys of five characters – a Samoan fa’afafine landscaper, a high-powered Arab property developer who is also a fulltime carer, a Lebanese matriarch with a secret younger lover, a socially marginalised cleaner wrestling with his past, and a dreamer who is pulled into the orbit of her mother’s Orthodox church.

James Elazzi, Gabriel Faatau’uu-Satiu, Andrew Undi Lee, Randa Sayed and Danielle Stamoulos wrote the screenplay as part of In The Room, an initiative from Powerhouse and Co-Curious that invited writers to scribe a series of connected 20-minute films (to be viewed as one work) that will premiere at Powerhouse Parramatta next year.

Filming on the project, which also has development support from Screen Australia, is hoped to take place later this year with Parramatta as the likely location.

Abboud is part of an all-female producing team that includes EP and fellow House of Gods creative Sheila Jayadev, producer Kali Reid, script producer Clare Atkins, and executive producer Annabel Davis.

The director, whose credits include Four Years Later and Hardball, said the five stories “pushed the boundaries” of what you’d expect from Western Sydney communities and cultures.

“I am thrilled to be part of 2 Moons and work on this exciting new project alongside the talented writers, stories from where I was born and bred,” she said.

“The characters and their worlds are layered and vibrant and offer something entirely fresh and unexpected.”

Co-Curious CEO, Annabel Davis, said Abboud was well suited to the “distinctive” project.

“Her experience on important television projects such as House of Gods and Four Years Later, alongside her connection to the material and her visual storytelling flair, will ensure 2 Moons is a unique and compelling film that elevates new Australian voices and captivates audiences,” she said.

Powerhouse CEO Lisa Havilah said the collaboration with Co-Curious and Fadia Abboud “supported creative industries and amplifies local talent, enriching the development of NSW’s vibrant screen culture.”

“We are excited to partner with Co-Curious and Fadia Abboud on this major film commission for Powerhouse Parramatta,” she said.



