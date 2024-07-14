‘FBOY Island Australia’ (Season 2 Trailer)

Hosted by the charismatic and unapologetic Abbie Chatfield, FBOY Island Australia is a nine-part reality series that delves deeper into the intricate world of modern dating, where the line between love and deception is razor-thin.

Season two of FBOY Island Australia follows three new women, Krystal Thomas, Ally Woodfall and Nicole Mitrov as they navigate the dating pool together to determine who are the self-proclaimed “Nice Guys” looking for love, and who are the self-proclaimed “FBoys” only there to play the game and take home the cash prize.

Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia (WBITVP) produces the series for BINGE. FBOY, having licensed the original format. Dean Tocchini, Anson Charody-Bognar and head of entertainment Caroline Swift executive produce for WBITVP along with Foxtel Group’s head of unscripted originals Howard Myers and Alison Hurbert-Burns.

FBOY Island Australia season two premieres August 5 on Binge.