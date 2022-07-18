When Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW premieres of Disney+ August 24, it will mark the streamer’s first original Australian series.

The six-part docuseries, produced by Jam TV, spotlights four clubs in the women’s league: the Adelaide Crows, Collingwood, GWS GIANTS and Western Bulldogs,. Cameras were rolling in April 2022 capturing the Adelaide Crows taking their third AFLW premiership.

Michael Venables directs, while Anne-Marie Sparkman is the executive producer and Becky Taylor series producer.

Disney+ Australia’s local production slate for 2022/23 features nine titles spanning scripted drama, documentaries, lifestyle and factual entertainment genres.

New episodes will premiere weekly.