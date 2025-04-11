Federal Government puts the call out for independent game development assessors 

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Federal Government is seeking financial service providers to assess applications for the Digital Games Tax Offset (DGTO).

A nationwide request to tender published on April 1 invites a “small number of professional services providers with both digital games industry and financial acumen, to provide expert assessment services for DGTO applications, as Independent Game Development Assessors”.

It comes nearly four years aft...