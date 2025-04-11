Federal Government puts the call out for independent game development assessors 

'Valorant' (Image: Riot Games)

The Federal Government is seeking financial service providers to assess applications for the Digital Games Tax Offset (DGTO).

A nationwide request to tender published on April 1 invites a “small number of professional services providers with both digital games industry and financial acumen, to provide expert assessment services for DGTO applications, as Independent Game Development Assessors”.

It comes nearly four years aft...