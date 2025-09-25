Felicity Kendal, Rose Matafeo join Sky NZ’s ‘Small Town Scandal’

Rose Matafeo and British star Felicity Kendal will join Tom Sainsbury, Morgana O’Reilly and Alexander England in the cast of Sky New Zealand Originals comedy Small Town Scandal.

Filming has now wrapped on the series, an adaptation of Sainsbury’s iHeartRadio NZ true crime parody podcast of the same name.

Set to premiere in 2026, it follows Toby (Sainsbury), a disgraced journalist turned podcast host, who returns to his rural hometown to investigate the bizarre death of his millionaire uncle – killed, suspiciously, by an automatic lawnmower. As Toby dives deeper into the case, he finds himself surrounded by a cast of quirky, eccentric townsfolk – all with secrets of their own.

Kendal will star as Toby’s mother, Sue, while Matafeo will guest star as his cousin, Carol.

“I’ve always loved the quirks of small-town life and getting to bring Small Town Scandal from podcast to screen with such an incredible cast like this has been a dream,” said Sainsbury.

“A satirical take on small-town drama and true-crime obsession – it’s absurd, heartfelt, and full of mystery.”

Small Town Scandal is directed by Ghazaleh Gol and Calvin Sang, produced by Georgina Conder, Carthew Neal and Sainsbury. It was commissioned by head of Sky New Zealand Originals, Thomas Robins for Sky Open, Sky Go and Neon and made with the support of New Zealand On Air.

BBC Studios is handling global sales and will launch the series to buyers at MIPCOM.