Fifth Season announces US, UK deals for ‘The Last Anniversary’

Blossom Films and Made Up Stories’ upcoming dramedy The Last Anniversary has been sold to the BBC in the UK and AMC Networks’ streamer Sundance Now in the US ahead of its premiere on Binge.

International sales agent Fifth Season confirmed the deals for the Liane Moriarty adaptation, which is currently in post-production after being filmed in Sydney.

The story starts with Sophie Honeywell, played by Teresa Palmer, inheriting a house on Scribbly Gum Island from her ex-boyfriend’s great-aunt Connie. Single and approaching 40, Sophie is intrigued by something else Connie left her – a promise that she might finally find the man of her dreams on Scribbly Gum Island. But perhaps what Sophie needs is an island full of women instead.

Palmer is joined in the cast by Miranda Richardson, Danielle Macdonald, Helen Thomson, Susan Prior, Claude Scott-Mitchell, Charlie Garber, Uli Latukefu, and Jeremy Lindsay Taylor.

John Polson directed all six episodes, while Samantha Strauss was head writer.

The pair executive produced the series alongside Moriarty, Made Up Stories’ Bruna Papandrea and Steve Hutensky, Blossom Films’ Kidman and Saari, Binge’s Alison Hurbert-Burns and Lana Greenhalgh, and Jodi Matterson. Made Up Stories Casey Haver is co-executive producer and Sarah L. Walker served as script producer.

BBC head of program acquisition Sue Deeks was sure BBC viewers would “thoroughly enjoy their visit to beautiful Scribbly Gum Island”.

“The Last Anniversary is an entertaining drama full of vivid characters, comedy and romance, with a compelling mystery at its heart,” she said.

Sundance Now vice president of programming Shannon Cooper said the service was pleased to screen another Palmer-led series, following its acquisition of the British fantasy series A Discovery of Witches.

“We continue to applaud the incomparable brilliance of Teresa Palmer and are elated to work with her again after the ongoing success of A Discovery of Witches,” she said.

“Additionally, The Last Anniversary ticks every box on the Sundance Now audience’s list – drama, crime, exploration, elevated performances, and intrigue from start to finish.”

The announcement comes after Fifth Season revealed this week that it would collaborate with Made Up Stories and Blossom Films on a series adaptation of Moriarty’s latest novel Here One Moment.