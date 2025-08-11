Film Lab: New Voices takes on ‘The Debt’ as horror moves into production

South Australian development initiative, Film Lab: New Voices, has greenlit its third feature and second horror for production.

Set to premiere at the Adelaide Film Festival in 2026, The Debt follows Anna and her 10-year-old ward as they become trapped in a terrifying ordeal that will settle Anna’s debt to society. All she must do is make a choice: end her own life or the life of the child.

Yankunytjatjara writer Pearl Berry and Piri Eddy wrote the script, with Johanis Lyons-Reid directing, and Pearl’s sister Lilla Berry producing. The project will receive $600,000 in screen production grant funding as the selected feature from the initiative.

In a statement, the team said the opportunity was “life-changing”.

“To be given the green light for our first feature is both incredibly exciting and humbling,” they said.

“We created Dinosaur Disco Films to craft stories that stand out and speak to our current moment, and we hope The Debt will achieve those things, as well as elevate the hugely talented South Australian film creatives we are privileged to work with. We can’t wait to share The Debt with audiences at next year’s Adelaide Film Festival and beyond.”

Launched in 2021, Film Lab: New Voices is a co-funded program by the South Australian Film Corporation (SAFC), Screen Australia, and the Adelaide Film Festival (AFF) that mentors three South Australian filmmaking teams through a 12-month skills development program to create their first low-budget feature film script.

The first film, Matt Vesely’s sci-fi feature Monolith, had its international premiere at SXSW in 2023 and was released in cinemas in Australia and the US. The second feature, Emma Hough-Hobbs and Leela Varghese’s animated comedy Lesbian Space Princess, won the Audience Award for Feature Fiction at the Adelaide Film Festival 2024 and the Teddy Award for Best Feature Film at the 2025 Berlinale. It has since secured worldwide sales rights with Blue Finch Film and will be released in Australian cinemas next month.

South Australian Arts Minister Andrea Michaels said it was “incredibly exciting” to see another feature project move forward through the initiative.

“South Australia has been a hot bed of film and television success over the past few years, including Monolith and Lesbian Space Princess as the previous two films created through this program, both of which received international acclaim,” she said.

SAFC CEO Kate Croser congratulated The Debt team on its “bold and distinctive” concept.

“The Film Lab: New Voices program is all about discovering and launching the next wave of talented South Australian filmmakers, and we are so proud to provide a platform for new and diverse voices and stories through it,” she said.

“We are delighted that The Debt will continue to deliver on that aim, capturing the perspectives of young First Nations filmmakers – and sisters – Lilla Berry and Pearl Berry.”

Screen Australia director of narrative content, Louise Gough, said The Debt was a “horror with visceral power that will have audiences here and around the world on the edge of their seats.”