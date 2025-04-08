‘Films like this don’t get made in Australia’: Kriv Stenders brings Peter Greste’s story to screen with ‘The Correspondent’

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

It’s been more than 10 years since Australian journalist Peter Greste walked free from an Egyptian prison after spending 400 days behind bars on charges of advocating terrorist ideology.

With 2024 proving the most deadly year on record for journalists since the Committee to Protect Journalists began collecting data three decades ago, the story o...