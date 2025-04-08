Richard Roxburgh in 'The Correspondent'

‘Films like this don’t get made in Australia’: Kriv Stenders brings Peter Greste’s story to screen with ‘The Correspondent’

·
FilmNewsProduction
·

It’s been more than 10 years since Australian journalist Peter Greste walked free from an Egyptian prison after spending 400 days behind bars on charges of advocating terrorist ideology.

With 2024 proving the most deadly year on record for journalists since the Committee to Protect Journalists began collecting data three decades ago, the story o...