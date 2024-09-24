Finalists, judging panel unveiled for AACTA Pitch: Focus

A judging panel comprising producer Scarlett Koehne, actor and writer Osamah Sami, and directors Bonnie Moir and Jeffrey Walker will determine the winner of this year’s AACTA Pitch: Focus short film development and production initiative from five finalists announced yesterday.

Now in its fourth year, the national short film development and production initiative empowers student filmmakers to create standout, original productions with industry guidance and support, with the recipient awarded a $15,000 production fund and $20,000 of Sony camera equipment on loan.

This year’s finalists, which feature filmmaking talent from QUT, Macquarie University, Flinders University, AFTRS, Curtin University and Edith Cowan University, will be provided Sony equipment kit on loan, valued at over $2,500, to shoot a short proof of concept. They will also have the opportunity to meet with the judges and receive guidance ahead of the final announcement in October.

The five AACTA Pitch: Focus finalists are as follows:

ALTER

Peter Majarich, Sophia Le Ray, Breah Sands – QUT, Macquarie University

A loving husband tries to implant an artificial memory in his wife’s mind before she dies.

EMPTY CHAIRS

Kristoffer Lucia, Angus Rawson, Lauren Jones, George Graetz, Liam D’Silva – Flinders University

A quirky, socially awkward young woman struggling with loneliness hires actors to play friends for a single evening, but as the night unfolds and the boundaries between performance and reality blur, she must confront the profound difference between fabricated connections and the authenticity of true friendship.

BOY ON THE ROOF

Robin Kalus, Catherine van der Rijt, Annapurna Mukherjee, Ruby Elliot, Kenneth King – AFTRS

When a near-fall causes an eight-year-old boy to lose access to his beloved rooftop, the traumatised child is suddenly confronted with uncomfortable truths about his domestic life and falls mysteriously ill as he struggles to overcome his fears.

LIFE AS USUAL

Lianne Mackessy, Devamanikandan Kannaya Somu, Adisha Bansal, Sarah Johnson – AFTRS

Mila seeks to reclaim a sense of normalcy and connection with her husband during his weekend release from prison, only to face the harsh reality of his trauma and her own helplessness as she prepares to return him to custody.

BETWEEN MOUNTAINS AND OCEANS

Tandin Phubz, Kezang Dechan Choden, Karan Gurung – Edith Cowan University, Curtin University

Between Mountains and Oceans is an exploration of displacement and belonging. It follows three Bhutanese migrants in Australia as they grapple with their identities, dreams, and the distance that separates them from home.