Fiona Donovan appointed to AFTRS Council

Production designer and federal president of MEAA’s Entertainment, Crew and Sport section Fiona Donovan is the newest Australian Film, Television, and Radio School (AFTRS) Council appointment.

Donovan has over 33 years of experience in the Australian film and television industry, including as an AFTRS lecturer and Industry Mentor.

After graduating from set and costume design studies at NIDA in 1992, she has since gone on to work across film, television, and theatre, with feature credits including Christmas Ransom, Ascendant, Truth, The Shallows, and Pacific Rim Uprising, and contributions to series such as The Twelve, Frayed, Back to the Rafters, Between Two Worlds, Young Lions, Crownies, and Love Child.

In 2019, Donovan was recognised with AACTA Award for Best Production Design in Television for A Place to Call Home, a series that also netted her the 2019 Australian Production Design Guild award for Best Production Design in Television.

Arts Minister Tony Burke described her as an experienced voice in the industry.

“Many Australians will already have watched Fiona’s work on the screen. As an industry professional she knows what goes on behind the scenes to create memorable film and television,” he said.

“Fiona has devoted her career to the production and support of Australia’s film and television industry and is a strong champion of the development of original Australian content.

“Fiona’s ongoing work as both a creator and educator in the screen sector gives her a unique insight into the challenges and opportunities facing young creatives.”

The AFTRS Council comprises Rachel Perkins (chair), Debra Richards (deputy chair), Tanya Hosch, Chris Oliver-Taylor, Nell Greenwood, Julia Avenell, and Jude Palmer Rowlands.