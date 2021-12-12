Vampire fantasy series Firebite, created, directed and written by Warwick Thornton and Brendan Fletcher, premieres December 16 on AMC+.

The eight-episode series follows two Indigenous hunters, Tyson (Rob Collins) and Shanika (Shantae Barnes-Cowan), on their quest to battle the last colony of vampires in the middle of the South Australian desert. Also starring are Yael Stone and Callan Mulvey.

Tony Krawitz directs alongside Thornton and Fletcher, will the pair were joined in the writers room by Kodie Bedford, Devi Telfer and Josh Sambono.

Firebite is an AMC Studios original production with See-Saw Films.

Kristin Jones is oversees the series for AMC Networks, with executive producers for See-Saw Films Emile Sherman and Iain Canning, alongside Rachel Gardner, Thornton and Fletcher. See-Saw’s Simon Gillis serves as co-executive producer, with Bedford as co-executive producer, Libby Sharpe as co-producer and Billy Bowring as associate producer. Paul Ranford produces the series alongside Dena Curtis, who is co-producing.

Thornton was also the DOP, with Amy Baker the production designer.

Firebite received major funding from the South Australian Film Corporation.