First features and stepping stones to TV success set to be discussed at Regional to Global, as full line-up revealed

A broad cross-section of Australian creatives will share their journeys to screen as part of next month’s Regional to Global Summit at Lennox Head, with Screenworks unveiling the full line-up today.

Among the highlights are First Features: From Dream to Screen, in which producer Lisa Shaunessy will moderate a panel comprising director Kim Mordaunt, producer Danielle Redford, writer/director Jub Clerc, and Bronte Pictures producer Blake Northfield, each of whom will offer insights into feature filmmaking.

Developing documentaries with global appeal will be the focus of Beyond Borders: Stories That Travel, where Rush Films founder and producer Cody Greenwood and Projector Films co-founder Daniel Joyce will share their expertise.

On the episodic front, there is Stepping Stones to Success: The TV Writer’s Journey From Page to Picture, where Lucas Taylor (Black Snow) and Clare Sladden (NCIS Sydney) will talk about their paths to becoming in-demand writers.

There will also be case studies from filmmakers behind titles such as ABC titles Austin and Mystery Road: Origin, as well as the Sydney Film Festival-selected Fwends.

Elsewhere in the line-up, former SBS head of scripted Julie Eckersley, Melanie Rowland (Lilydale Films), Amelia Darmawan (Totem), and Monique Mulcahy (Haven’t You Done Well Productions) will come together for How To Greenlight Yourself; SPA industry growth director Andy Barclay, ADG executive director Sophie Harper, AWG & AWGACS Claire Pullen and Byron Bay Film Festival director J’aimee Skippon-Volke will examine the impact of AI in How to Take The Wheel in the AI Fast Lane; and producer Kirsty Stark will conduct a lunchtime learning session on How to Make AI Work For You.

The summit will also include Commissioner Confidential, revealing what commissioners from Foxtel, Binge, ABC, and SBS are currently green-lighting.

The line-up announcement comes after it was revealed that Screen Australia CEO Deirdre Brennan will deliver the opening address at the event, set to take place June 18-20.

Find the full schedule here.